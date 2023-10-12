District Man Who Tried To Kill Roommate In Their Home Heading To The Big House

The District man who violently assaulted his roommate after getting into a fight with her husband will spend years behind bars after being sentenced, the US Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

According to court documents, in December 2021, Avelino Felipe and his wife were living in the same apartment as his victim and her husband when a fight broke out.

On Dec. 4, 2021, prosecutors say that Avelino Felipe and her husband got into a physical altercation inside the apartment before both leaving the home.

Avelino Felipe then returned where his roommate was still staying, and he asked whether she planned to call the cops.

She said she did not.

That did not matter.

Avelino Felipe stabbed her once in the chest, and once in the shoulder during the ensuing melee, fleeing before members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrived to investigate and treat the woman, who required emergency surgery on her stab wounds when her left lung filled with blood and right lung collapsed, requiring the insertion of chest tubes.

Avelino Felipe, 45, pleaded guilty in August to one count of assault with intent to kill in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

He had been at large for more than a year before his arrest by the department's Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in May this year.

