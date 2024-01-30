District Man Who Crashed Handyman's Carjacked Honda During Police Pursuit In MD Convicted: DOJ

Gianni Saunders was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 30 of carjacking a handyman as he got out of his vehicle in the 2800 block of Denver Street SE in May last year after he was called to make repairs.

According to prosecutors, on May 24, 2023, the handyman pulled up to make repairs inside a residential building; however, he was instead met by Saunders, who was armed with a handgun and extended magazine, demanding his keys.

Things only got worse for the handyman after Saunders sped away in his black Honda Civic.

Two days later, police tracked down Saunders in Forest Heights, Maryland, though when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, he launched a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials say that police pulled Saunders from the driver’s seat after the crash and recovered the handgun and extended magazine from the car, along with the victim’s identification documents.

"The police investigation uncovered surveillance video that showed Saunders parking the stolen car at his residence hours after the carjacking," they said. "Saunders’ appearance and clothing were consistent with the victim’s description of the carjacker.

"The government also introduced DNA evidence, which linked Saunders to the handgun."

Saunders was found guilty by a jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of armed carjacking, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

When he is sentenced, Saunders faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison.

