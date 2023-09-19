District Man Busted With Bag Of Guns After Tripping, Falling While Fleeing Officers Sentenced

Saadiq Logan was sentenced to 117 months in prison after being arrested last summer by members of the Metropolitan Police Department with a suspicious backpack that was loaded with illegal weapons, according to federal officials on Tuesday.

According to court documents, on June 22, 2022, officers from the department's Violent Crime Impact Team were on patrol in Southeast DC when they spotted a group standing around a Mercedes that was parked in the area.

Logan was among the group, and when officers exited their vehicle to talk to them, he attempted to run away, but tripped, fell, and dropped his backpack, which was recovered by the police.

Inside, the officers found two weapons, multiple magazines, and he had a Glock 21 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his waistband that was equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

That weapon had one round in the chamber and 10 more in a 13-round magazine, officials say.

Police ultimately seized:

A loaded 7.62 caliber Micro-Draco semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and 21 additional rounds in an unknown capacity magazine;

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and 22 additional rounds in a 31-round capacity magazine;

A 10mm magazine loaded with 10 rounds;

An unloaded .45 caliber magazine with 30-round capacity;

A .40 caliber drum magazine with 50-round capacity loaded with 22 rounds;

Logan also was carrying a pill bottle containing 59 tablets determined to contain fentanyl.

While in custody, prosecutors say that Logan only compounded his legal issues when he attacked another inmate.

On Aug. 5, 2022, while detained in a DC jail pending the resolution of the other case, Logan assaulted an inmate, intentionally kicking him in the head several times during the fight, leading to a simple assault charge.

He pleaded guilty to the assault in June and is waiting to be sentenced on that offense.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person prohibited, and using, carrying, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense in December last year.

In addition to his prison term, Logan will also serve five years of supervised release.

