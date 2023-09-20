District Man Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Missing Man: Police

Anthony Jordan, 42, had not been seen since Friday, Aug. 4 in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road SE, prompting friends and family to report him missing days later.

According to investigators, while members of the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating his disappearance, detectives determined that Jordan had been stabbed to death on the day he went missing, prompting a search for his assailant.

On Wednesday, the agency announced that investigators identified and arrested Southeast DC resident Lewis Jones, 27, and charged him with multiple counts of murder while armed.

No information about his initial court appearance was released.

