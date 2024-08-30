District Man, 30, Killed In Motorcycle Crash Weeks After Wedding To 'His Beautiful Queen'

Southeast resident William Edwards, Jr. was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the rider killed following a crash in Northwest DC on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on, Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of U Street NW while he was speeding on a Suzuki GSX motorcycle.

According to police, Edwards was approaching the intersection of 11th and U Streets at a red light, while a Toyota RAV4 was heading north along the 1900 block of 11th Street NW and struck him.

Edwards - who police noted was not wearing a helmet - was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The fatal crash happened weeks after he was married to his significant other.

Now, his family is rallying the support of the community as they hope to raise money on behalf of his loved ones.

"Will lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday morning," his aunt Pamelia Council stated.

"Unfortunately, my nephew did not have insurance and we need all the help we can get to help his parents give him the home-going service that he deserves."

There has been no shortage of tributes posted online following Edwards' unexpected death.

"Hey family and friends, we are almost there," Council wrote in an update on GoFundMe on Wednesday, Aug. 28. "Let me tell you I believe I'm in the wrong business. It (is) sad what a funeral costs. The Lord will make (a way) somehow."

Services for the man affectionately known as "Little Will" have been set for Friday, Sept. 6.

The GoFundMe For the family can be found here.

