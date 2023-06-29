Distress Call Declared After Roof Collapses At Ristorante Piccolo In Northwest DC

A distress call was declared at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at Ristorante Piccolo on 31st Street NW in Georgetown when the roof of the restaurant collapsed on the first floor of the two-story building.

The fire was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and a second alarm was sounded around hour later.

In total, more than two dozen units and 100 firefighters were called to the scene of what was described by a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson as a “difficult and stubborn fire.”

As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, crews remained at the scene, putting water on the fire as smoke billowed through the air.

All firefighters are accounted for and uninjured, a spokesperson for the agency noted.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

