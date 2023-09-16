'Dislike:' District Man Who Killed Cousin Over Instagram Beef Gets Time, Feds Say

Despite prosecutors seeking a longer term, District resident Lewkus Turner, 29, was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison after shooting and killing his cousin in Southeast DC after the pair got into an argument over Instagram posts.

According to court documents, on Dec. 11, 2020, Vincent Gyamfi drove to the 1600 block of 29th STreet SE to speak to Turner regarding an Instagram post his cousin had made earlier in the week.

After arriving at the meeting spot, an argument broke out, prompting Turner to storm away from the scene. He arrived back shortly thereafter with a gun and the two men again got into a dispute before going in their separate directions.

Prosecutors say that Gyamfi then parked near the intersection of 29th Street and S Street SE minutes after the argument, at which time Turner again confronted him one last time.

As a result, Gyamfi ran at Turner's car, who proceeded to shoot him three times with a large-caliber weapon. Turner then dragged the body out from under his vehicle, got back into his car, and left the area without calling for help.

Turner was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020 and has been in custody since.

In June, Turner was found guilty by a jury at the Superior Court for the District of Columbia of:

Voluntary manslaughter while armed;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.