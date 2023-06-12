'Dislike:' District Man Killed Cousin Over Instagram Beef, Feds Say

Lewkus Turner, 29, of Washington, DC, was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter while armed and other offenses for a mid-afternoon shooting of a family member in December 2021 over a social media post, federal authorities announced on Monday, June 12.

Prosecutors said that shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, Turner’s cousin, Vincent Gyamfi drove to the 1600 block of 29th Street SE to have words with him over a social media post he made earlier in the week.

An argument broke out, and Turner left the area, only to return with a gun, they continued. The two again argued before leaving in separate directions, with Gyamfi stopping his vehicle near the intersection of 29th Street and S Street SE minutes later.

Turner then drove to the same intersection, confronted his cousin for a final time, and shot him three times when Gyamfi ran at his vehicle.

He then dragged the body into the street, got into his vehicle, and left the area without calling for assistance. He was arrested less than three weeks later on Dec. 29, 2021.

Specifically, Turner was found guilty of:

Voluntary manslaughter while armed;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has been in custody since December 29, 2021. No information about his sentencing has been announced by officials.

