District resident Devonne Keith Brown, 56, was arrested on Monday, June 2, by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, federal officials announced.

According to officials, Brown allegedly solicited the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from a young girl in Prince George’s County, after allegedly meeting her in person at a grocery store near her home.

Brown was employed at a school in Northeast DC and may have also been involved with a youth track club, the FBI cautioned.

“Those who prey on minors to solicit the production of CSAM are morally reprehensible and will be held accountable for their heinous crimes,” said Steven Jensen, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

“The FBI remains committed to protecting our children and ridding our communities of this grievous scourge.”

The FBI is now working to determine whether there are additional victims connected to Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

If you or your minor dependent(s) have information regarding Brown, you are urged to email DBVictims@fbi.gov or fill out a form here.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.