Baltimore resident Ronnell Blakeney, 33, is being held behind bars in Arlington after being identified as the driver who was involved in a critical crash last month.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, officers were called to the 3300 block of 22nd Street North, where there was a reported hit-and-run involving a speeding driver who was reportedly making food deliveries in the area.

Police say that a man approached Blakeney's vehicle and a verbal dispute broke out about his poor driving, during which he allegedly struck the man with his vehicle, resulting in serious injuries.

Blakeney then allegedly fled the area in his vehicle. His victim was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, where he is still being treated as of Thursday, June 6.

Following the investigation into the crash, Blakeney was identified as a suspect and he was arrested on June 5 without incident.

He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit-and-run. Blakeney is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

