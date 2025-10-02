Decorated Army Vet Patrick Fatuesi Dies After Cancer Battle, To Be Buried At Arlington Cemetery

Fatuesi was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 4 and given just two weeks to live, his family said, but in typical soldier fashion, he made it four weeks, surrounded by loved ones before his death.

He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

“Luka S. Fatuesi and I along with several others who loved him were able to travel and spend time with him before his passing," Melanie Fatuesi said.

Fatuesi served his country for more than 32 years, retiring at the rank of Sergeant Major.

In the years that followed, he continued his career of leadership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), managing several posts over eight years and finishing at Whiteman Air Force Base.

“He touched many lives with his leadership, loyalty, and kindness,” his family said in a GoFundMe appeal. “His transition from infantry soldier to AAFES retail manager was impressive to all who knew him.”

Fellow soldiers remembered Fatuesi as a force in the ranks.

“RIP SGM (R) Patrick Fatuesi. You were a true Leader of Soldiers,” wrote Tim Colon. “The Airborne Community will always remember you! Heaven received a Warrior in their ranks today.”

Fatuesi's son, Luka Fatuesi, shared a message on behalf of the family.

“If you are willing and able, please consider donating to this GoFundMe to offset funeral expenses," he wrote.

"We would appreciate any amount you may be able to contribute. Thank you and fa’afetai lava for any support you can provide.”

The fundraiser has already collected thousands of dollars to help cover funeral and travel expenses as the family prepares for his burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

It can be found here.

"Sadly, we were not prepared for this sudden loss," organizers wrote.

"Due to the absence of life insurance and the significant costs involved, I am now facing overwhelming funeral expenses and travel costs for family who want to come together to honor his memory."

