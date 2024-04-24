DeAngelo Wayne McNeil, 37, was sentenced to three years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and, while near a school, possessing cocaine base with the intent to sell it, federal authorities announced.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2023, McNeil was on release in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia for unlawfully possessing a gun and possessing cocaine. He also has a 2018 conviction for similar charges.

On the day of his arrest, McNeil was taken into custody on I Street NE, which is approximately 850 feet from Phelps High School on 26th Street NE while in possession of a set of car keys.

At the time, officers recovered 20 grams of crack cocaine, a small digital scale, and $545.25 in cash. A search of the nearby vehicle led to the recovery of $4960 in cash and a Glock model 30 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the locked glovebox that were loaded.

McNeil pleaded guilty in January to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base near schools. A judge also ordered that McNeil serve six years of supervised release when his prison term is over.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.