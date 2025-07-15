Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:44 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024, to the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for a report of an unconscious child inside a DC home, officials said.

United States Secret Service officers arrived first and began CPR on the child, according to police. DC Fire and EMS personnel then took over, but lifesaving efforts failed, and the child was pronounced dead by first responders

The victim was later identified as 5-year-old Deandre Pettus, of Northwest, DC.

His father, 33-year-old Deandre Pettus, also of Northwest, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with first-degree cruelty to children, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The child was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, his death was ruled undetermined, according to the agency.

After further investigation, MPD’s Homicide Branch worked with the United States Attorney’s Office to present the case to a grand jury, which returned an indictment charging Pettus with first-degree murder–felony murder.

Pettus was arraigned in DC Superior Court last week on the new charge.

"Hello everyone, we are asking for help to put Deandre Pettus Jr, my 5-year-old godbaby, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and overall joy to all, to his final rest," Brianna. Hardy wrote in a GoFundMe set up for the family following his death. "He was too young, taken so early."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.