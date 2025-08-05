Deandre Miles, now 30, of Washington DC, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Davon Fuller in October 2023, authorities announced.

Miles pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed and to destruction of property in February.

Fuller — a former staff member for Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau — was killed in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue NE on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 officials said

Early in the afternoon on the day of the deadly shooting, prosecutors said that Fuller and Miles got into an argument in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue NE inside the Hechinger Mall.

The two left the store without incident, according to the government, but the two got into a second argument minutes later at the mall.

Prosecutors said that Miles pulled out a gun, while Fuller was armed with a knife.

Miles continued to follow Fuller, who repeatedly told him to stop, before fatally shooting him five times in the shoulder, torso, buttocks, and upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Miles was arrested on Dec. 27, 2023 and has been held in custody since.

Fuller, who played football at UMass Dartmouth, was a former constituent services representative for Nadeau's office for two years in 2018 and 2019.

"Davon grew up in Ward 1, was well-loved in our community, and worked incredibly hard in our office," Nadeau stated. "He was a proud and caring father of two young children (and) his murder is a tragic loss. I sincerely hope there is justice for him."

Advocate Markus Batchelor also took to social media to mourn Fuller's passing at the time.

According to Commissioner Kelvin Brown, Fuller was a father who cared about his community and tried to make lives better for his neighbors.

Fuller has a checkered past in DC, with a previous arrest for a shooting in 2019 when shots were fired at a man during a dispute in front of a marijuana pop-up in Northeast DC.

