Dead Body Found In Southwest DC Trash Can IDd As Man Missing Since November

Missing since November, Keels has been positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the person whose body was found inside of a trash can in Southwest DC last week.

On Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Keels was the person found at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Canal Street SW.

Keels had last been seen in the 15000 block of 2nd Street SE on Friday, Nov. 3, according to police.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the victim was Keels, and that he had been shot to death.

In late December, several people were killed in a drive-by shooting not far from the site Keels was found.

His death was ruled the second homicide in the District so far in 2024.

The death investigation led to lane closures in the area between P Street and O Street in Southwest DC.

No additional details were released by the department, which is still investigating the homicide.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

