DC Shooter Who Fired At Dad Protecting 5-Year-Old Daughter Learns Prison Fate

Alante Partlow, 30, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the April 2024 shooting in Northeast DC when he fired shots at the family, who investigators said he knew before the incident.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, police say officers were called to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE, where they found a man and his daughter suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in the Fort Totten neighborhood.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said that Partlow had gotten into an argument with the girl's father, prompting the shooting.

"Partlow followed the victims outside and then fired multiple shots at the adult victim," court documents state. "The adult tried to shield the child and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"The child also sustained injuries."

Partlow pleaded guilty last year to two counts of aggravated assault while armed and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

In addition to the prison term, Superior Court Judge Robert Okun ordered five years of supervised release.

