DC Sex Offender Admits To Uploading Self-Made Child Porn To Google Servers: Feds

Michael Humphrey, who has been a registered sex offender in DC since 2022, pleaded guilty on Monday to the sexual exploitation of a child after his Google account was found littered with imagery of his abuse of a 5-year-old girl.

According to court documents, in July last year, Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that two Google accounts, later identified as Humphrey's, had uploaded child sexual abuse material to their servers.

That tip was passed on to the FBI Washington Field Office and Metropolitan Police Department, which honed in on Humphrey as their suspect.

During a search of Humphrey's Google accounts, there were at least three videos that show him sexually abusing the girl in June 2023.

He was arrested in August last year and has been held since.

Once he was in custody, further investigation of his devices led to the discovery of thousands of images and hundreds of videos of sexual abuse materials involving children.

Humphrey previously was convicted on a charge relating to the sexual abuse of a child, and on March 10, 2020, he was convicted of third-degree sex offense in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County in Maryland.

According to the DC Sex Offender Registry, his victim in Maryland was 14 years old at the time.

As a result, he was required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which he failed to do. On March 17, 2022, Humphrey was charged in Montgomery County for failure to register as a sex offender.

He was subsequently found guilty of the offense.

Since May 2022, Humphrey has been registered as a sex offender in the District of Columbia as required by law.

When he is sentenced, Humphrey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and at least five years of supervised release.

