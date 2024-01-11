DC Rapper Promoting Gun Violence, Weed Deals Admits To Weapon, Drug Charges: Feds

A previously convicted felon who styled himself as a rapper on YouTube has admitted to a weapon charge in connection to drug trafficking in DC, federal officials announced.

Earl Isaac III - also known to rap fans as "Frontline" - pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing a Glock “ghost gun” with a machine gun conversion device, narcotics trafficking, and other related offenses.

According to prosecutors, "Frontline" posted videos that included veiled threats to specific groups of people with automatic weapons pointed directly into the camera at the viewer.

Under his alias, he also uploaded several rap tracks that glorified gun violence, they added.

Prosecutors specifically noted that Isaac posted “Frontline – PTSD” while he was on probation in 2021 and pointed firearms directly at the camera.

Court documents state that during a search of his Stanton Road home in June last year, police found a loaded .40 caliber Glock under a bathroom sink outfitted with a machine gun conversion device and high-capacity magazine equipped with 21 rounds.

Investigators also seized 100 small, round, blue pills inscribed with “M30” littered throughout the premises that were determined to contain fentanyl; 2.68 kilos of marijuana; and $2,020 in cash in the front left pocket of Isaac’s jeans.

Isaac was previously convicted and sentenced to a 14-month suspended prison term under the Youth Rehabilitation Act with a one-year probationary term in DC Superior Court for carrying a pistol without a license on October 28, 2022.

His social media accounts also showed that Isaac advertised marijuana for sale, sold marijuana and fentanyl, and posed with marijuana and the money he had earned from drug sales.

The 20-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to charges that include that include:

Possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Ammunition by a person convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year;

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

