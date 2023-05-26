DC Rapist Who Forced Naked Woman Into Anacostia River After Assault Gets Prison Time: Feds

Troy Ashley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the armed rape of a stranger in Southeast DC on March 20, 2018, according to federal prosecutors on Friday, May 26.

Officials say that on on the night of the disturbing incident, a woman was sitting in her car in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE in DC, when Ashley approached her car with a gun and demanded that she let him in.

Fearing for her life, she complied.

Ashley then ordered the woman to drive to a nearby alley, where he demanded that she take off her shirt and move to the backseat of the car, where he was sitting.

He then ordered her to perform oral sex on him and forcibly raped her, according to officials.

Once he was finished, Ashley ordered the woman to get back in the front seat and drive away from the scene of the crime toward the Anacostia River.

Before and after the assault, Ashley demanded cash and credit cards from his victim, though she said she didn’t have them on her. Once they were at the river, he ordered her to strip down and get into the water or he would shoot her.

Again, out of fear for her life, the victim complied with Ashley’s demands, though this time she pulled a fast one on him.

Prosecutors said that Ashley drove away in the woman’s car, leaving her in the river, though she was able to call for help from the water using a phone she had concealed on her as she was forced to take off her clothes.

Responding police were able to track down Ashley and he was arrested while sitting in the woman’s car six days after the rape.

Ashley pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault while armed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in March. He has been held in custody since his arrest in 2018.

Following his release from prison, Ashley was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release. If he serves his full term, Ashley will be 36 years old when he is released.

