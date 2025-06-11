DC Punk Legend Steve Hansgen On Dialysis, Urgently Needs Kidney Donor, Band Says

Steve Hansgen, a fixture in the District’s early punk movement with iconic bands like Minor Threat and Government Issue, has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease and now receives dialysis three times a week, according to his band and partner.

The musician, who helped shape the sound of DC hardcore in the 1980s and remained active in the scene for decades, is facing one of the most serious challenges of his life — physically, emotionally, and financially.

“Despite being in the best shape of his adult life in 30 years...” his band Poisonous H posted on Instagram, “he found out at the end of last year that his kidney function had deteriorated tremendously.”

Hansgen, who had successfully reversed Type 2 diabetes through clean eating and a strict exercise regimen, was hit with the devastating diagnosis in late 2023, his loved ones say.

He recently spent several weeks in the hospital, his bandmates said, before beginning long-term dialysis while waiting for a transplant match.

“The average wait time for a deceased donor is five years,” his girlfriend and bandmate Holly Eney, who organized a GoFundMe campaign to support his care, said. “Steve’s best chance of survival is finding a living donor.”

The fundraiser — which aims to raise $24,000 — is helping cover medical costs, transportation to dialysis, and missed income as Hansgen fights for his life.

It had raised more than $6,500 from over 80 supporters as of Wednesday, June 11.

“He has never been comfortable asking people for help, financial or otherwise,” Eney said in the fundraiser description. “Any contribution would mean the world to him.”

Hansgen's impact on the punk scene runs deep — both as a musician and as a quiet force behind the scenes.

After playing bass in Minor Threat during a pivotal phase of the band’s evolution, he went on to play guitar in Government Issue, and later collaborated with other underground acts while working in production and engineering.

Now, the punk scene he helped build is rallying around him.

One donor wrote: “You don’t know me, but I know you. I’ve been a fan for 30 years… You are not alone. I understand all you are going through. The pain is just the shadow of getting a second chance.”

The search for a living donor is now front and center.

Friends and fans are being urged to consider getting tested or spreading the word to potential matches.

Anyone interested in learning more about donation or sharing leads can reach out to Eney or Hansgen directly through the band's social channels.

“It’s been a challenge physically and emotionally,” Eney said, “and I’m sure Steve would love to hear from you.”

Those who want to donate or follow updates can do so here or on the band's Instagram page.

"Punk rock doesn’t come with a dental plan, health care, nor a 401K," another fan wrote.

"So please join in helping my 4-time bandmate and friend for 40+ years, Steve Hansgen, as he and Holly endeavor to raise funds for a kidney transplant."

