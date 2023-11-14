DC Prepares For 'March For Israel' As Tens Of Thousands Head To Nation's Capital

Roads have been closed, parking will be restricted, and extra federal and local law enforcement have been put in place to secure the area around the National Mall as they plan to "show (their) support for Israel, stand in solidarity with the hostages and condemn antisemitism."

The "March for Israel" is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. As many as upwards of 50,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

"The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released," organizers of the march said.

In advance of the event, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a rundown of traffic changes that will be in place on Tuesday. That list can be found here.

The National Guard, and local police agencies have also ben called in to assist the MPD, though officials have made note that there is no active threat.

Thousands were already waiting outside the gate on Tuesday morning, hours before the "March for Israel" was scheduled to begin.

"A just-released public opinion poll shows that more than eight in 10 Americans believe Israel has a responsibility to protect its citizens and act against terrorism," organizers of the event said. "Today, we express our support for Israel, to free the hostages and combat antisemitism."

