DC Police Officer Accused Of Lying About Leaks To Proud Boys Leader

Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford was indicted on charges that include obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements on Friday, May 19, in connection to the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner in December 2020.

Lamond worked as the supervisor of the Intelligence Branch of MPD’s Homeland Security Bureau, during which, he and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio were in regular contact between July 2019 and January 2021.

The indictment alleges that, as early as at least July 2020, Lamond began using Telegram to provide information to Tarrio about police activity relating to Proud Boys’ activities across DC.

Prosecutors say that in one instance, Lamond fed Tarrio confidential information about the police investigation into the burning of a BLM banner. Terrio then passed that information to other Proud Boys members to take action.

In January 2021, after an arrest warrant was issued for Tarrio for the burning banner, the lieutenant tipped him off while on a flight in DC that federal authorities were coming for him.

Lamond later allegedly made false statement to federal investigators about his communications and relationship with the Proud Boys leader.

"Shane Lamond did knowingly and willfully make a materially false, fictitious, and fradulent statement," prosecutors said. "

Lamond faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of construction and five years for each count of making false statements.

