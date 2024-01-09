DC Police ID Maryland Man Killed By Reckless Hit-Run Driver At I-295 Weigh Station

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified Hyattsville resident Michael Scott Hamlin, 54, as the person who was killed during an early morning incident that played out in the area of a weigh station along the interstate last week.

Detectives from the agency were called shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to investigate a reported single vehicle crash at the 1-295 southbound lanes at the weigh station.

Police say that the first driver got out of his car and waited on the side of the road after calling 911, and a second crash in the same area involving Hamlin was reported, and he also pulled over by the weigh station and waited outside his car for responding officers.

DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived at the scene and partially blocked travel lanes to allow them to safely investigate both crashes; however, a speeding driver had other ideas in mind, and attempted to use the weigh station to bypass the scene.

The driver struck Hamlin's vehicle, then him. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene and the driver of the striking vehicle fled on foot.

No information about the other two drivers has been released by the department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fatal incident or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

