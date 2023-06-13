DC Officer, VA Dad Killed In Motorcycle Crash Mourned As 'Everyone's Band-Aid'

It's no wonder the 31-year-old Virginia dad worked in law enforcement, loved ones say: He was a comfort, a confident, and instantly put those around him at ease.

If you knew Nelson, you knew he'd be there for you.

But Casillas, a Washington DC police officer, died on Wednesday, June 7, in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95, leaving the world a little bit grayer.

"Nelson will be remembered as a happy dreamer that was full of life and love," reads his obituary. "He was so loved by many and will be greatly missed."

A GoFundMe was launched for Casillas' wife, Valeria, and children, Cataleya Isaned Casillas and Daniela Sophia Casillas. The goal was to raise $40,000.

"[Nelson] He was always giving and always made sure everyone was well taken care of," it reads. "Whether he was putting a drink in your hand, food in your stomach or offering his ear to listen, he was there for you."

Nelson's obituary says his protective nature lent itself well to the eight years he spent on the force with the Washington DC Police Department.

"He was easy to love, especially due to his thoughtful, consistent, generous, and inspiring nature," it says. "He was such a passionate man when it came to his friends and family.

"They describe him as a safe place and everyone’s Band-Aid. He was not only a strong man, but was wise, grounded, and always wanted more for others in his life. He was a mentor and leader to many who knew him."

Click here for Nelson's complete obituary and service details, held in Stafford, VA.

