DC Native, Dallas Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Among First-Year Hall Of Fame Nominees

Witten, a Washington, DC native best known for his exploits on the field playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is among 13 players entering their first year of eligibility.

There are now 128 Modern-Era Players nominated for the Class of 2026, a list that will be pared down to 50 by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee in October, then to 25 players, until a third vote will create the final list of Modern-Era finalists.

Those finalists will then be represented and discussed at the committee's annual selection meeting ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Up to five players can be nominated among the Hall of Fame's bylaws.

Finalists must receive at least 80 percent support from the Selection Committee to join the Class of 2026, according to officials.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists will be trimmed during the annual selection meeting from 15 to 10, then to seven. Committee members then will vote for five of the seven Finalists.

Because they reached the final seven for the Class of 2025, nominees Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri automatically advance to the final 15 for the Class of 2026.

Among the new nominees, the class is led by likely first ballot Hall of Famer Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, as well as former standouts such as Frank Gore, Philip Rivers, LeSean McCoy, and Greg Olsen.

Witten, who was raised in DC, but attended Elizabethton High School in Tennessee — where he starred as a two-way player — is an interesting case for the committee.

During his career, the tight end became the all-time leader in catches for the Cowboys with 1,215 grabs, as well as receiving yards, with 12,977, and games played, at 255.

He appeared in 11 Pro Bowls — tied for the most in Dallas history with Bob Lilly. Witten also ranks second in all-time career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez — a Hall of Famer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be enshrined next August.

