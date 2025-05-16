DC Metro Rider Beats 65-Year-Old Man Before Nationals Game, Prosecutors Say

A 20-year-old man from the District has been indicted on a felony assault charge after allegedly attacking a 65-year-old man at the Navy Yard Metro Station in DC last summer, officials announced.

Te’Vaughn Brown is accused of punching the Peter Munro in the face and head multiple times in an unprovoked assault on Aug. 9, 2024, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The attack happened just before 3:30 p.m. on game day, as the victim exited a train and tried to walk up the stairs toward the ballpark.

That’s when prosecutors say he encountered Brown sitting on the stairs.

Munro tried to step around Brown, but instead, officials say, Brown grabbed his leg and started beating him in the face and head before running away.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured nasal bone, broken tooth, scalp contusion, and a mouth laceration that required 20 stitches, according to prosecutors.

Brown was indicted Thursday, May 15, on one felony count of assault with significant bodily injury on a senior citizen, court records show.

He faces enhanced penalties if convicted because the victim was 65 or older, prosecutors said. That could include a sentence of up to one-and-a-half times the maximum prison term for the offense.

Brown is also awaiting trial in a separate case on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and theft, the DOJ said.

His next court date in this case is a jury trial scheduled for July 14, 2025, before Judge Jennifer Di Toro.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

