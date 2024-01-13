DC Man Doomed By Loyalty Card Heading To Prison For Liquor Store Shooting: Feds

Vincent James, 39, was convicted by a jury in DC Superior Court late last year following a three-day trial after a shooting outside a Southeast DC liquor store in July 2020.

On Friday, James was sentenced to 132 months in prison, according to officials.

Prosecutors say that at around 2 a.m. on July 30, 2020, James got into a disagreement in the parking lot of Spar Liquors on South Capitol Street SE that turned deadly.

Unprompted and without warning, James proceeded to shoot his victim several times in the torso, who collapsed at a nearby bus stop before being rushed to Washington Hospital Center, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds, but survived.

According to officials, James' downfall came when he was identified from surveillance footage from a neighboring AutoZone, where he made a purchase using his loyalty account earlier in the day.

Specifically, James was found guilty in October 2023 of aggravated assault while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

In addition to his prison term, James was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

