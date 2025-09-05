DC Mailman Stole $1.6M, Blew $100K At Strip Clubs — Now Loses US Citizenship: Feds

Federal prosecutors said 45-year-old Hachikosela Muchimba, a one-time letter carrier in Friendship Heights, lived large on stolen Treasury checks and bank fraud until investigators closed in.

He was sentenced this week to 66 months in prison, ordered to pay $651,068.35 in restitution, and forced to forfeit another $1.27 million.

His citizenship was revoked, and he now faces deportation.

Muchimba, originally from Zambia, became a naturalized citizen in May 2022 by lying on his application and claiming he had no criminal history — all while he was actively stealing checks from the mail, prosecutors said. The scheme ran from December 2020 through March 2023.

According to court documents, Muchimba swiped checks meant for more than 30 postal routes in DC.

He then deposited them into his own bank accounts — sometimes while still wearing his postal uniform. Bank surveillance captured him making deposits and withdrawals as the money poured in.

The stolen cash fueled a lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors said Muchimba used the funds for luxury hotels, international trips, and even blew $100,000 at gentlemen’s clubs.

He was finally arrested in September 2023 at Dulles International Airport while trying to flee to Zambia with $2,000 in cash stuffed in his luggage.

A federal jury convicted him in March of:

Conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud;

Theft of mail;

Bank fraud;

Engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from unlawful activity;

Unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.

Muchimba is being held pending deportation proceedings once his prison term is served.

