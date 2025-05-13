‘DC Is Safer Today:’ ICE Nabs Nearly 200 Illegal Immigrants, Gang Members In Massive Sweep

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working alongside federal, state, and local partners, arrested 189 undocumented immigrants and served 187 notices of inspection to DC businesses during a targeted four-day immigration crackdown from Tuesday, May 6 to Friday, May 9, federal officials announced.

“The District of Columbia is exponentially safer today because of countless hours of investigative work and dedication to duty displayed by ICE Washington, DC and our law enforcement partners,” said ICE Field Office Director Russell Hott.

"We targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in the city of Washington."

ICE says agents targeted criminal offenders, including MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and 18th Street gang members, in “some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in Washington, DC.”

Federal agencies involved included ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service, Virginia Department of Corrections, and the US State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.

“Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid,” Hott added. “ICE remains dedicated to our mission of prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing criminal offenders from our nation’s capital.”

Among those arrested were a 47-year-old Guatemalan with past charges including drug possession, aggravated assault, sexual assault, and illegal reentry.

He is now facing new charges for sex abuse, lewd acts, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to ICE, he has gang tattoos on his arms, legs, and chest.

Also arrested was a 25-year-old Guatemalan previously charged with threats to kidnap, weapons possession, and assault, who is now accused of being an "alien present without admission or parole."

A 30-year-old Salvadoran with a history of brandishing a machete, DUI, and assault was also taken into custody.

ICE arrested a 36-year-old Mexican with previous charges including indecent exposure, theft, assault, and unlawful weapons possession.

Officials say many of those arrested had been released back into the community after local jurisdictions refused to honor ICE detainers.

"Many of the aliens arrested have egregious criminal histories to include violent crimes against residents of our Washington, D.C. communities," ICE Homeland Security Investigations Washington, DC Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck said.

In addition to the arrests, ICE served 187 businesses with notices of inspection to check compliance with US immigration and employment laws.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and this administration’s focus on law and order, these arrests represent a major step forward in making Washington, DC safer for legal citizens and their families,” US Attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. stated.

“These arrests make clear that violating our nation’s immigration laws will not be ignored.”

