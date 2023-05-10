DC Home Obama Lived In As Senator Up For Sale

A DC townhouse where future President Barack Obama once lived in while he served as a US Senator has hit the market for $1.279 million, according to real estate agency Redfin’s latest listing.

The 2,214-square-foot property at 227 6th St. SE includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and sits in the east side of the Staton Park neighborhood, not far from the Capitol.

It also includes a first-floor apartment that was once rented by a future famous tenant who made it from the 6th Street to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Other amenities, according to the Redfin listing, include wood floors, a working wood-burning fireplace, street parking, full utilities and a kitchen overlooking Stanton Park.

Officials say that the building was first constructed in 1975. It was first listed for sale on Friday, May 5.

The complete listing, with additional photos, can be found here. A virtual tour can also be taken here.

