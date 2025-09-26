DC Gunman Serving Time In Teen Shooting Caught Sneaking Drugs, Weapons Into Jail: Feds

Stefon Freshley, 29, was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 25, to an additional 36 months in prison for conspiring to sneak dangerous items — including fentanyl, cell phones, and a knife — into the District’s Central Detention Facility, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Freshley, who pleaded guilty in June, admitted to working with other detainees from the Clay Terrace neighborhood and corrupt correctional officers to get the goods inside.

Prosecutors said investigators intercepted one delivery that included a switchblade, an iPhone and charger, eyeglasses, marijuana, tobacco, rolling papers, gambling dice, three sheets of paper laced with synthetic cannabinoids, and cigarettes.

One of the smuggled phones was later used in what appeared to be an effort to intimidate witnesses during a murder trial involving one of Freshley’s co-defendants, prosecutors said.

That sparked heightened courthouse security.

DOC staff later found even more contraband in July 2024 — including 269 fentanyl pills, 255 suboxone strips, 60 soaked cigarettes, multiple cell phones, and other drugs.

Freshley’s sentencing adds on to the 90 months he already received for his role in a December 2018 drive-by shooting that left the 14-year-old boy shot nine times — in the head, abdomen, chest, and back — and wounded the teen’s father.

Freshley was a passenger in the car when his associate unleashed about 30 rounds into a moving SUV. Both victims survived.

The judge ordered Freshley’s 36-month sentence to run consecutive to his earlier 90-month term. He will also serve three years of supervised release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.