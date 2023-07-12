DC Girl, 7, Suffers Brain Injury In Wreck Returning From Virginia's Lake Anna

Alani Flores and her family of five were on their way back to Washington DC from Lake Anna on Friday, July 7, when they were involved in an accident, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for the family.

"Father Carlos and daughter Kimberly have been released from the hospital, Kimberly will require therapy for her injuries," the campaign reads.

Alani was hurt worst of all, having suffered a brain injury. She was placed on a ventilator and underwent a craniotomy two days after the crash.

"We are asking for assistance with medical bills and household bills as both of the parents are at their daughter's bedside and unable to work," the GoFundMe reads.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

Click here to donate to Alani's family.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.