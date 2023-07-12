Partly Cloudy 90°

SHARE

DC Girl, 7, Suffers Brain Injury In Wreck Returning From Virginia's Lake Anna

Support is surging for a 7-year-old girl who suffered a brain injury returning from a day-trip to Virginia with her family.

Alani Flores
Alani Flores Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Alani Flores and her family of five were on their way back to Washington DC from Lake Anna on Friday, July 7, when they were involved in an accident, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for the family.

"Father Carlos and daughter Kimberly have been released from the hospital, Kimberly will require therapy for her injuries," the campaign reads. 

Alani was hurt worst of all, having suffered a brain injury. She was placed on a ventilator and underwent a craniotomy two days after the crash.

"We are asking for assistance with medical bills and household bills as both of the parents are at their daughter's bedside and unable to work," the GoFundMe reads. 

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

Click here to donate to Alani's family.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE