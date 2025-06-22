DC Felon Used Baby Bottles To Sell PCP While On Probation, Feds Say

District resident Francisco Roche, 35, was sentenced to 110 months in prison for trafficking distribution-level quantities of liquid PCP and for illegally possessing a loaded firearm—all while still on probation for four separate felony convictions, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The drugs were sold in DC’s Petworth neighborhood, including on multiple occasions in December 2023, where Roche used baby bottles to package liquid PCP, officials said.

“Roche also was sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm in public, despite being on probation for four separate felony convictions,” prosecutors stated.

On Dec. 4, 2023, Roche sold approximately eight ounces of liquid PCP in a baby bottle to an informant.

On Dec. 13, he sold five more ounces, again in a baby bottle, plus fentanyl-laced powder and crack cocaine, according to court documents.

Roche was arrested on Dec. 22, 2023, after a search of his home turned up liquid PCP in a juice bottle, a bag of drippers (used to transfer liquid), and cigarettes.

One week earlier, police also found a loaded Ruger LC9 pistol in the center console of a parked car.

Roche and another man were about to get into the car when officers stopped them. The gun had eight rounds loaded, officials said.

Even after his arrest and detention at DC’s Central Detention Center, Roche “actively coordinated with his co-conspirator to continue to distribute PCP,” prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute PCP and to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to the prison time, Judge Beryl Howell ordered him to serve five years of supervised release.

