DC Council Member Trayon White Arrested By FBI For Allegedly Accepting Bribes: Feds

The 40-year-old Democrat, who is the Chair of the Council’s Committee on Recreation, Libraries and Youth Affairs, which oversees several agencies including the DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is charged with accepting more than $150,000 in bribes.

The complaint alleges that, beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a DC Council member to pressure other government employees to extend certain contracts that were valued at more than $5 million.

As alleged, the $156,000 White agreed to accept in exchange for using his official position to pressure renewal of those contracts to particular companies was three percent of the total contract value.

According to the complaint, White agreed with the owner of two companies that he would renew "violence intervention services" contracts in DC in exchange for four $35,000 cash payments that were paid on 26, July 17, July 25, and Aug. 9.

“Because the investigation into the alleged bribery scheme involved contracts that could soon be awarded and other potential official acts that could be taken, our office took swift steps to address the alleged crimes we were investigating," US Attorney Matthew Graves said.

The case remains under investigation. White, who has been on the Council since 2016, was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.