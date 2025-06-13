DC Bracing For US Army Birthday Parade: Road Closures, Metro Changes, Security Rules Released

The Metropolitan Police Department, working with federal partners, released a full list of road closures, security protocols, prohibited items, and Metro advisories ahead of Saturday’s celebration honoring the Army’s 250th birthday.

If you're heading downtown, leave early and use MetroRail. Riders should avoid Smithsonian Station’s Mall entrance at Jefferson Drive, which will be closed due to the security perimeter. The Independence Avenue entrance at 12th Street SW will remain open.

Alternate stations for festival access include:

L’Enfant Plaza;

Federal Center SW;

Archives Navy Memorial.

Parade watchers are encouraged to use:

Farragut West;

Farragut North;

Federal Triangle;

Archives Navy Memorial.

Multiple Metrobus routes will be detoured or delayed, including 7A, 10A, 16A, 16C, 16E, 22A, 32, 36, 70, 79, and P6.

Attendees are urged to download the MetroPulse app for real-time transit updates.

Reagan National Airport Warning

The FAA is expected to suspend flights at DCA during the parade flyovers and fireworks. Travelers with flights on the evening of June 14 should check with their airlines for updated schedules.

Prohibited Items

Security will be tight. Among the long list of banned items at NSSE (National Special Security Event) zones:

Backpacks and coolers over 18” x 13” x 7”

Drones, firearms, knives, pepper spray

Folding chairs, signs with supports, hard containers

Tripods, balloons, glass bottles, toy guns

Props, papier-mâché objects, coffins, and puppets

Per USSS: “These items may be used as a means of concealing weapons or as weapons themselves.”

Allowed exceptions: strollers, baby carriages, portable bullhorns, and medical mobility devices.

Major Road Closures

Friday, June 13 at 12:01 a.m. – Monday, June 16 at 6:00 a.m.;

Independence Ave (23rd St to 12th St SW);

14th Street south of Pennsylvania Ave NW;

Rock Creek Pkwy south of Virginia Ave NW;

Friday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. – Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 a.m.;

George Washington Memorial Parkway (U.S. 50 to I-395 in both directions).

Drivers should expect parking restrictions, congestion, and multiple checkpoint zones.

The Army’s birthday bash will include a parade, flyovers, live music, and fireworks.

