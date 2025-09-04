DC AG Sues Trump To End Guard Deployment: ‘Armed Soldiers Should Not Be Policing Americans’

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, Sept. 4, comes as 2,300 Guardsmen remain stationed across DC in armored vehicles, carrying weapons and wearing military gear — despite the city never requesting their presence, the AG said.

“Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil,” Schwalb said in announcing the legal action. “The forced military occupation of the District of Columbia violates our local autonomy and basic freedoms. It must end.”

According to Schwalb, Guardsmen have been deputized by the US Marshals to perform police duties, including the power to execute warrants, detain people, and make arrests.

Some troops, he said, were even ordered to conduct armed patrols in residential neighborhoods.

“This is plainly illegal, and it threatens our democracy and civil liberties,” Schwalb said.

The lawsuit argues the deployment runs afoul of both the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars the military from engaging in domestic policing, and the Home Rule Act, which grants DC limited self-governing authority.

“DC did not request or consent to the deployment of National Guard troops,” Schwalb said. “Their deployment to DC violates the Home Rule Act enacted by Congress 52 years ago.”

An Aug. 25 executive order, he added, went further by creating a permanent DC Guard unit tasked with enforcing federal law — raising concerns that the city could face indefinite military control.

"Even once troops leave, they could be redeployed at any point," the AG added.

Schwalb said the Guard’s presence is doing more harm than good.

“They create confusion, sow fear, erode trust, inflame tensions, and harm the crucial relationship between police and communities they serve.”

Beyond public safety, he said the deployment has depressed vital industries like restaurants, hotels, and tourism, while infringing on the District’s sovereignty.

“Our nation was founded on the fundamental principles of freedom and self-governance that are at stake in this case,” Schwalb said. “No city in America should be subject to involuntary military occupation.”

