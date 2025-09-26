Dawayne Joseph Spriggs, 35, of Washington, DC, and Prince George’s County, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 25, to nine years in prison for obstruction of justice and subornation of perjury, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Spriggs was indicted in 2023 for a July 2014 cold case sexual assault after detectives with MPD’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit used DNA evidence to tie him to two rapes — one at a DC Metro station and another in Anne Arundel County in 2013.

He was arrested in May 2023 after DNA samples confirmed the match, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, on July 6, 2014, Spriggs approached a stranger near the Minnesota Avenue Metro station at approximately 1 a.m., following her before physically and sexually assaulting her in an alley.

Once the assault was over, the woman immediately called the police and a sexual assault exam was conducted.

At the time, the DNA was tested in the national database, but there were no hits.

Prosecutors say that two years later, the database reported a match between that DNA profile and a separate sexual offense that was reported in Maryland in 2013.

Instead of facing the evidence, Spriggs launched a months-long obstruction scheme while locked up at DC Jail, according to federal officials.

“Neither time nor pressure nor obstruction will prevent this office from identifying and convicting the guilty,” US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said in a statement.

“This defendant pressured many witnesses to give false testimony and lie to cover up his violent crimes, which corrupts the principles of truth-seeking upon which our system of justice is based—it didn’t work.”

According to prosecutors, in hundreds of recorded jail calls and texts, Spriggs bullied his girlfriend into pulling photos of the victim from Instagram and passing them around so others could falsely identify her.

He urged associates to lie to investigators, the grand jury, and the court about events they never saw.

He planned to have fake witness statements delivered by his investigator to try to get the case dismissed. Spriggs instructed associates to wipe phones clean of incriminating texts and emails.

Spriggs even pressured a close family member to commit perjury before the grand jury.

His then-girlfriend also pleaded guilty to attempted obstruction of justice and was sentenced, officials said.

In addition to his prison term, Spriggs was also ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised release.

Judge Jason Park handed Spriggs nine years behind bars, consecutive to his prior sentence for his role in the drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old boy and his father. Spriggs pleaded guilty on June 23, 2025.

He will also serve five years of supervised release once out.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.