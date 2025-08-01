Now, three alleged gunmen are in custody, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Shots were fired shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in the 1200 block of South Ross Street in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between two groups that rapidly escalated, they noted.

Members of each group pulled out guns and began firing, according to investigators, though no injuries were reported.

According to the department, as responding officers pulled up to intervene, one of the groups sped away in a vehicle while the other ran, but didn't get far.

Several people were apprehended that afternoon, including Patrick Nya, 26, who was hit with multiple felony charges.

Eleven months later, the Arlington Police Department announced that two Maryland men have also been apprehended in connection to the September 2024 shooting.

Delante Thompson, 30, of Baltimore was charged with:

Two counts of abduction;

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding;

Preventing a call to 911;

Destruction of property;

Reckless handling of a firearm.

Davon Harris, 28, of Waldorf, was charged with:

Two counts of abduction;

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding;

Destruction of property.

Both were arrested this week and extradited to the Commonwealth of Virginia. They are being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

