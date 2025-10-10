Officers with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Washington DC field office arrested 36-year-old David Ambrosio-Herrera in downtown Charlottesville late last month, following his conviction for indecent liberties with a child under 15, according to the agency on Friday.

ICE said Ambrosio-Herrera — who has illegally entered the US three times — tried to run after leaving the courthouse but was caught after a short chase.

“David Ambrosio-Herrera is a serial criminal illegal alien and a convicted child sex offender,” Joseph Simon, acting field office director for ICE Washington, DC Enforcement and Removal Operations said. “He is exactly the kind of person we aim to remove from the United States.”

Records show Ambrosio-Herrera was first arrested by US Border Patrol in 2007 and voluntarily returned to Mexico twice after two illegal entries within three days.

He later reentered the country undetected and began racking up charges, including identity theft, perjury, and indecent liberties with a child — all while under a standing deportation order issued in 2024.

After his 2025 conviction for indecent liberties, Ambrosio-Herrera was sentenced to six years in prison, though the entire sentence was suspended, ICE said.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve two years of probation.

ICE agents arrested Ambrosio-Herrera moments after he exited court in Charlottesville.

He allegedly tried to flee but was captured after a brief foot pursuit, according to ICE.

“ICE Washington DC will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our Washington DC and Virginia neighborhoods,” Simon said.

Ambrosio-Herrera will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

