Daughter Of DC Teacher Dies Days After Mother's Day Shooting

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Andre Wright said that 10-year-old Arianna Davis was hit by a bullet in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, after dozens of shots rang out in the area.

Wright said that the family heard the gunshots, and later realized that the girl had been struck in her upper body.

They rushed her to an area firehouse, where first responders offered aid until Davis was taken to the hospital.

Davis was treated for several days before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on Wednesday, May 17, according to representatives of the Board of Child Care - Early Childhood Education Center in Capitol Hill.

“On a day that should have been joyful and filled with loving memories, Ms. Antionette and her family were forced to endure this nightmare,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. “She leaves behind a brokenhearted family and community that will miss her dearly.”

At the time she was killed, Davis was a fifth-grade student who was gearing up to graduate and advance to middle school next fall.

She is being remembered as a girl who loved her family - specifically her three brothers - and “Mommy and Daughter” dates, when she and her mother would go shopping, get their nails done, and treat themselves.

“Arianna loved to dance and (TikTok) was her favorite,” family friends said. “To know Ari was to know a sweet and loving child with a beautiful smile that could light up any room.”

Organizers of the fundraiser said that any money raised will go to help the family “navigate the funeral expenses, daily living expenses, childcare coverage, trauma support, and transportation during this tragedy.”

“Ms. Antionette brings joy, love, and compassion to her students every day. She cares for our children and supports us as families,” they wrote.

“When we drop our children off each day we feel comforted knowing they are safe and happy in Ms. Antionette’s excellent care. We feel compelled to help.”

Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.