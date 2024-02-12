Fog/Mist 49°

Daughter Charged With Murder After Father Dies From Stab Wound At Hospital In DC: MPD

A Northwest DC daughter has been charged with murder after her 70-year-old father died at an area hospital over the weekend, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

James Gaylor was rushed to the hospital, where he died over the weekend.

Brittany Gaylor, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of James Gaylor, who was pronounced dead on Sunday, Feb. 11, hours after he was attacked during a domestic dispute.

Police say that at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers from the department were flagged down at the intersection of North Capitol and P Street NW by a woman who reported stabbing a man inside a home in the 1600 block of 6th Street NW.

Officers responded to the home, where they found Gaylor suffering from critical stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 10 and died a day later, according to officials. 

Gaylor was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill with a knife on Saturday night, and those charges were upgraded to murder, the department announced on Monday, Feb. 12. 

The initial investigation found that the incident was domestic in nature.

