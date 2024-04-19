Darnell Lamont Savoy, 24, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, which was uncovered during an investigation into the stabbing.

According to court documents, in October 2022, Savoy stabbed a person during an argument and fled the scene, before he was tracked by investigators to the 3900 block of Southern Avenue SE to a residence he was sharing with a woman and 3-year-old child.

During a search of the home, officers recovered a plastic bag containing 4.55 grams of an off-white powder, a digital scale with white powder residue, a red cut straw with white powder residue, and a two-pack of naloxone.

There were also 27 zip baggies with an off-white powder weighing a total of 7.3 grams, 29 blue bills stamped M30, 16 red zip baggies containing an off-white powder weighing nearly 5 grams, and $473 in cash found in a jacket.

Officers also found a loaded, unregistered, semi-automatic Glock 30, with 23 rounds in a 30 round capacity magazine.

The fentanyl found in the home was in the common area of the apartment that the 3-year-old had access to, which could have led to an overdose of the child, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Savoy was released from custody in 2021 and placed in home confinement while awaiting trial for assault with intent to kill while armed.

In that case, the teen was sitting in a car with his father, when Savoy drove up with two other men who began shooting, believing the vehicle contained individuals involved in the murder of a member of Savoy’s crew.

Savoy had been released pending his trial in that case. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June for that crime, according to federal officials.

Savoy pleaded guilty this week to the use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. When he is sentenced in August, he will face at least five years and a maximum term of life in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.