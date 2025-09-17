A District man already locked up in connection with the killing of his cousin has now been hit with nearly four more years in federal prison after authorities said he orchestrated a brazen contraband smuggling scheme from inside the DC Jail.

Darius Robertson, 32, was sentenced to 46 months for conspiring to smuggle weapons, fentanyl, and cell phones into the Central Detention Facility while he was awaiting trial for murder, according to federal authorities.

Robertson pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Earlier this year, he also admitted to voluntary manslaughter in the October 2021 beating death of his cousin, Andre Robertson.

His sentencing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2025.

Court records show that between December 2021 and July 2024, Robertson conspired with fellow detainees, two correctional officers, and outside associates to funnel contraband into the maximum-security facility.

Among the smuggled items:

A switchblade knife;

An Apple iPhone and charger;

Two pairs of eyeglasses;

Marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids;

Tobacco and rolling papers;

Gambling dice;

Suboxone strips;

Cigarettes;

Fentanyl pills.

In February 2024 alone, prosecutors said Robertson’s crew tried to sneak in a knife, drugs disguised on sheets of paper, and bundles of marijuana.

By July 2024, corrections staff seized 269 fentanyl pills, 255 suboxone strips, three cell phones, and dozens of cigarettes soaked in unknown liquid during searches.

Several co-defendants have also pleaded guilty, including LaTara Brown, 31, of Capitol Heights, Maryland; Kiya Holland, 33, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; Marcel Vines, 28, of DC; and Stefon Freshley, 28, of DC, officials said.

Vines, prosecutors noted, was sentenced in March to life plus 60 years for the kidnappings and murders of two innocent victims in an unrelated case — and was later given another 46 months for his role in the smuggling scheme.

Robertson now faces his manslaughter sentencing in November, on top of the new 46-month term.

