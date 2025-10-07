Mostly Cloudy 78°

Crash Leads To Big Weed Bust In Arlington — Driver Hit With DUI, Drug Charges: Police

A late-night crash in Virginia led to more than just a tow — it ended with a drug bust and a DUI arrest, police said.

The seized contraband in Arlington.

 Photo Credit: Arlington Police Department
Around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to the 800 block of North Randolph Street for a single-vehicle crash, according to the agency.

When officers arrived, they found the driver and suspected he was under the influence. 

Following an investigation, the man was taken into custody for driving under the influence, police said.

During an inventory search before towing the vehicle, officers found a “distribution amount of marijuana” inside, according to investigators.

The driver — whose name was not released — was charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is being held behind bars without bond.

