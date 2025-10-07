Crash Leads To Big Weed Bust In Arlington — Driver Hit With DUI, Drug Charges: Police

Around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to the 800 block of North Randolph Street for a single-vehicle crash, according to the agency.

When officers arrived, they found the driver and suspected he was under the influence.

Following an investigation, the man was taken into custody for driving under the influence, police said.

During an inventory search before towing the vehicle, officers found a “distribution amount of marijuana” inside, according to investigators.

The driver — whose name was not released — was charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He is being held behind bars without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.