Craigslist Ad Seeks Diversity Seat Fillers For Trump’s Army Parade — Real Or Fake?

For days, a listing citing T-Mellon Events looking for seat fillers for the parade on Saturday, June 14 has drawn national attention — and has yet to be taken down, leading some to question its validity.

"T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC, on June 14," the listing states.

Extras and seat fillers were advised to check in at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before the event.

"Extras are required to wear Red, White and Blue clothing and will be provided a RED hat to wear," the listing states. "GOLD accessories are acceptable as well. The team will advise the extras where to stand or sit according to the line of sight from a VIP viewing platform area."

Anyone interested will be paid a daily fee and provided a fast food lunch — Trump's favorite — and soda.

"We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control and these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform," the listing says.

Alongside the listing — which has yet to be debunked as a hoax — is an image of a Russian military event, which has raised some eyebrows, however, with some pointing out that there is no contact information.

Thousands of soldiers are expected to march in the parade on Saturday, which will include flyovers, displays of military vehicles, and a massive fireworks display.

It is the first of its kind since the country welcomed soldiers home in DC from the first Gulf War in 1991.

