COVID Con Job: DC Assistant Principal To Pay $259K After Remotely Running Two Schools At Once

Michael Redmond, a former assistant principal at Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in Ward 8, has been hit with a $259,294 judgment after DC Superior Court ruled he defrauded taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Michael Redmond brazenly defrauded the District, collecting a paycheck from DCPS for work he wasn’t doing while simultaneously working at and being paid by a school in Rhode Island,” DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, from 2019 to late 2020, Redmond was supposed to be clocked in with DC Public Schools from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on weekdays.

But in July 2020, while claiming an immune deficiency and working remotely from DC, he was also serving as principal of E Cubed Academy in Providence, Rhode Island — during the exact same hours.

For five months, Redmond collected nearly $46,000 in DCPS salary while “brazenly defrauding the District,” prosecutors said.

After being placed on leave in November 2020, Redmond resigned — but he failed to repay DCPS for the salary he wrongfully collected and ignored a $10,000 ethics fine.

Now, thanks to a False Claims Act lawsuit filed in June 2023, Redmond has been ordered to pay the full $259,294, including treble damages and civil penalties.

The court determined that he knowingly submitted 10 timesheets for work he didn’t complete and “showed blatant disregard for his responsibilities” by refusing to pay the fine for his ethics violations.

“As the District’s independent Attorney General," Schwalb added. "I will continue to fight to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that fraudsters are held accountable.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.