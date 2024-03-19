Convicted Sex Offender Caught With 10,000 Child Porn Images On 10 Devices Gets 10 Years In DC

District resident Morez King, 34, was sentenced to one year in prison for every thousand images of child porn he was caught with after being busted by investigators with 10,000 files on 10 different devices featuring illicit materials involving minors.

According to court documents, King first made contact with an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations in January 2020.

King, a/k/a “pervboi3” and “xmarcoboi,” chatted with the agent over a social media app, then sent the agent graphic videos of child sexual abuse from a New Zealand-based website.

In December 2021, federal agents and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department served a warrant at King's Northeast DC home, where they recovered two SD memory cards, four cellular telephones, two tablets, one laptop, and a MicroSD card reader belonging to King.

In total, investigators found more than 10,000 images of child sexual abuse materials on the 10 devices, including a Samsung Galaxy S20 held approximately 1,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse.

King’s Samsung Galaxy S20 phone also had the Telegram application downloaded onto it, which he used to trade and share child porn.

Additionally, his Galaxy S9 cell phone stored approximately 8,700 images depicting child sexual abuse, while an HP laptop recovered from the residence held about 1,800 videos depicting child sexual abuse.

At the time King was busted, he had already been convicted in 2015 in Fairfax County for possession of obscene material with a minor.

More than 20 victims have filed Victim Impact Statements in this case, and 14 of the victims submitted requests for restitution with the court.

King was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty last month to possession of child pornography, his second conviction for this offense in less than a decade.

In addition to his prison term, King was also ordered by a judge to serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $88,000 in restitution to his underage victims.

