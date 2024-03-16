Controlling Man Convicted Of Beating Ex, Threatening Her From Behind Bars In DC

Barrington Hart, 36, was convicted on a host of charges in DC after he was in a romantic relationship with a woman, broke up, then reunited for four days, during which he terrorized her last summer, according to authorities.

Prosecutors say that Hart and the woman got into an argument on July 27, 2023, when he accused her of cheating on him and demanded to look through her phone, which she refused.

"He became angry, retrieved a black and yellow gun, and hit the victim on the head with it causing a laceration," according to court documents. "Rather than taking her to the hospital, Hart made the victim come with him to a job interview while her head was still bleeding."

She later went to the hospital alone and had the wound treated with nine staples to the top of her head.

The assault was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department days later on July 30, though Hart wasn't done.

According to officials, less than a week later, on Aug. 4, the woman was forced to again call the police to advise that the night before, Hart started an argument about her seeing other people, slapped her, and pointed the same black and yellow weapon at her.

She was only able to make the call for help after sneaking out the following morning.

Once he was arrested, prosecutors say that hart continued to attempt to control the woman, instructing her twice over Department of Corrections Video Visits, not to testify in front of a grand jury. He also threatened her through several text messages.

Hart was convicted of:

Two counts assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm);

Two counts of possession of a firearm using a crime of violence;

Assault with significant bodily injury while armed;

Two counts of obstruction;

Threats;

Unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior conviction;

Simple assault;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

Hart is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.