Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At College Event, Suspect In Custody (Breaking)

Bystanders reportedly saw Kirk being shot at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University, sources told Salt Lake City-based newspaper The Deseret. The school is located in Orem, which is just north of Provo.

Kirk was hospitalized, and his spokesperson said the 31-year-old's condition was unknown, Fox News reported. Utah Valley confirmed on social media that a suspect was in custody.

The shooting happened at around 12:10 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, right as Kirk began speaking at the planned rally. One shot was heard in the quad near the food court.

The co-founder of Turning Point USA was at Utah Valley as part of his "American Comeback Tour." He was scheduled to visit Utah State University in Logan, UT, later in September.

President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, confirming Kirk was shot.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot," Trump posted. "A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Vice President JD Vance also posted on social media, offering his support for Kirk.

"Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father," Vance wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is "closely monitoring" reports of the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected," Patel posted. "Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Kirk's campus appearances have drawn protests and petitions from student groups critical of his conservative views. His events have been used to mobilize potential Republican voters.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

