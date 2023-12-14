Community Rallies To Send Bodies Of Brothers Killed In DC Back To Mom In Honduras

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, Octavio Quintano, 28, of Silver Spring, and District resident Osmin Quintano, 35, were found shot and killed in the 2300 block of 4th Street NE by an unknown shooter who remains at large.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the fatal shooting, the community is rallying around his family as they hope to send the brothers back to their native country in Honduras so their mother can see them for the last time.

"Octavio was a great person, a great brother and son, a very attentive father, a very loving husband and dedicated to his family," his wife, Karen said. "Anyone who was close to him could tell that he was an easy-going and respectful person.

"Osmin was a great son, brother, and friend. A very kind person, and always treated others with great respect," she continued. "They were two very dear brothers. At this moment there are not enough words to express our deep pain as a family."

Their employer, The Pollo Company, shared the news of their death on social media while promoting a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family that raised thousands of dollars in just 24 hours.

"We are reaching out with heavy hearts to share the devastating news of the passing of two brothers and great employees of The Pollo Co who fell victim to a violent crime in our neighborhood," they posted.

"The grief and shock reverberate through their family and the entire community.

"In this trying time, we are coming together to provide support to the grieving family as they navigate the emotional and financial challenges that accompany such a tragic loss."

Those interested in donating to the family so they can send the brothers home to their mother can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.